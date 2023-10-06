ADVERTISEMENT

NABL accreditation for Malabar Cancer Centre labs

October 06, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A lab at Malabar Cancer Centre, Thalassery | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

All laboratories of Malabar Cancer Centre, Thalassery, have won the recognition of the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). Malabar Cancer Centre is the first government institution to get NABL accreditation for all labs, said Minister for Health Veena George.

NABL accreditation was given to pathology, microbiology, biochemistry and molecular oncology laboratories of Malabar Cancer Centre. Besides, these labs were reaccredited by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals (NABH).

Ms. George said that efforts were on to get NABL accreditation for all main labs in the State, including those in medical colleges. Adhering to strict norms is the main criteria for winning the NABL accreditation, and the quality of all government labs would be enhanced to national standards, she said.

