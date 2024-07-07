NABARD to launch integrated tribal development programme in Kulathupuzha

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will launch an integrated tribal development programme in the Kulathupuzha grama panchayat on July 8 marking its first initiative in Kollam. Thanal, an environment organisation, will be the implementing agency of the project that aims to transform livelihoods of tribal families over the next five years. The project will be inaugurated by Baiju N. Kurup, Chief General Manager of NABARD and the five-year initiative targets the sustainable livelihood and agricultural enhancement of 413 families residing in eight hamlets.

The programme focuses on promoting diverse agricultural crops such as pepper, arecanut, coconut, ginger, Thai ginger, turmeric, and plantain, as well as initiatives in goat rearing, poultry, beekeeping, fish farming, and fodder production. It encompasses various components including water resource development, leadership training, awareness creation, sanitation and hygiene initiatives, marketing and branding training, and skill development workshops. Additionally, the establishment of a Tribal Farmer Producer Company (FPO) is also planned to further economically empower the community.

As part of the project tribal families will be divided into groups to empower communities, promote both agricultural and non-agricultural activities, and enhance income levels through skill development and sustainable agricultural practices. Previously, Thanal and NABARD had partnered to implement animal husbandry and skill development programs across five villages in Ranni taluk, Pathanamthitta. This initiative supported the sustainable development of about 429 families, providing continuous guidance and assistance throughout the programme.