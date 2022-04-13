NABARD scripts a success story in skill development

All students of panchkarma training programme get jobs

Students of the first batch of NABARD-supported Ayurveda panchkarma training programme with their job placement letters. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

All students of panchkarma training programme get jobs

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has scripted a success story in skill development programme. The bank, with the help of the Centre for Employment and Educational Guidance (CEEG), saw total placement when the first batch of students came out after six months’ training in Ayurveda panchkarma.

“It was amazing. All the 60 students who joined the Ayurveda panchkarma training programme supported by NABARD got jobs even before they completed the training. It gives us a big message about the employment prospects of tomorrow,” said Mohammed Riyas, Malappuram district development manager of NABARD.

For CEEG, a 23-year-old non-governmental organisation based at Kottakkal, it was a moment of pride when Mr. Riyas gave away the job placement certificates at a function held last week. And for the students who trained at Kottakkal Ayurveda Academy, Kottakkal, it looked like a life-changing moment.

Mr. Riyas said that NABARD offered financial grant for the placement-oriented skill training programme with an eye on facilitating generation of employment opportunities as well as helping the underprivileged rural youth to find self-employment.

“Many of the candidates we selected were from below poverty line. Almost all students were from rural background with a qualification of SSLC or higher secondary,” said Mr. Riyas.

An approved training partner of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), CEEG could place a good number of students in Patanjali Ayurved in Haridwar and M.R.R. Nature Cure Hospital, Bengaluru.

CEEG directors C.P. Abdul Latheef and K.P. Ali Ashraf said that the demand for Ayurveda panchkarma skilled hands was on the increase. “There is always demand for trained hands,” they said.

Mr. Riyas said that fresh and larger employment opportunities were being thrown open in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions and uncertainties. “The future looks bright,” he said.