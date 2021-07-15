NABARD sanctions four projects for State

Thiruvananthapuram

15 July 2021 00:08 IST

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has launched four projects to be implemented by various agencies across the State.

The package was sanctioned to mark the 40th foundation day celebrations of the bank.

The first project with a grant assistance of ₹18.50 lakh for the evaluation of vaccine against the bacterial disease ‘Riemerellosis’ in ducks was sanctioned to the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Thrissur.

Wireless connectivity

A grant assistance of ₹5 lakh has been sanctioned as the second project to provide long-distance wireless connectivity to tribal settlements in Nilambur in Malappuram district.

The project to be completed in 10 days will be executed through an NGO Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS), Malappuram, with the support of the Centre for Social Computing as technology partner.

For fishermen

The third project involves up-skilling of 90 young fishermen in the repair of outboard motors of fishing vessels and is sanctioned to the South Indian Federation of Fisherman Societies with a grant assistance of ₹4.50 lakh.

NABARD has also sanctioned four training programmes with a grant assistance of ₹15 lakh to the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme under the State government for a graphic designer programme and AWS (Amazon Web Services) Cloud programme for 290 trainees.