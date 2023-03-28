ADVERTISEMENT

NABARD offers training to rural youths in digital marketing, accounting

March 28, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - MALAPPURAM/PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Candidates who completed training in digital marketing and accounting during a photo session in Malappuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The National bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) scripted yet another success story in rural employment on Tuesday when it offered free skill training in digital marketing and accounting to 200 youngsters from socially and economically backward regions of Palakkad, Malappuram and Kannur districts.

G-TEC Education helped NABARD in imparting the skill training. While 100 candidates were from Palakkad, 70 were from Malappuram, and 30 from Kannur. All of them have been given digital marketing or accounting jobs in different local firms after their training.

“This is one of the finest examples of government-corporate partnership in providing rural employment,” said Mohammed Riyaz, NABARD district development manager.

NABARD funded the skill training project under its Gramya Vikas Nidhi. G-TEC provided technical support. The students were given training at their nearby G-TEC centres.

At a function held at Malappuram on Tuesday, the students from the region were given away course completion certificates and job offer letters.

Malappuram district panchayat president M.K. Rafeekha gave away the certificates. She lauded NABARD and G-TEC officials for their proactive involvement in offering employment to the rural youth.

Deepak Padiyath, vice president of G-TEC Education; Mohammed Riyaz, NABARD district development manager; Anooj, G-TEC Malappuram in charge; and Sai Dhanesh, G-TEC project coordinator, spoke.

