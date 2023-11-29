ADVERTISEMENT

NAAC team to visit St. Mary’s College, Wayanad

November 29, 2023 08:59 am | Updated 08:59 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

A three-member team from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) will visit St. Mary’s College, Sulthan Bathery, on Wednesday for the fourth cycle of its grading of the institution.

The team, led by Dr. J. Jeyakanthan, senior professor and head of the department of Bioinformatics, Alagappa University, Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu, will assess the physical infrastructure and interact with staff, students, alumni, and parents. It will also assess and evaluate teaching and co-curricular activities, research work, and extension activities of the college.

The team comprises Prof. R.P. Singh, department of English and Modern European Languages, University of Lucknow, and Dr. Suhasini B. Arya., director, K.G. Mittal College of Arts and Commerce, Malad West, Mumbai.

