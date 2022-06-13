NAAC peer team visits Kerala University

Varsity undergoes third cycle of accreditation

A peer team of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) began its visit to the University of Kerala for its third cycle of accreditation on Monday.

The university was first accredited in 2003 when it was given a B++ rating. It was subsequently re-accredited in 2015 with an A grade and a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.03 on a four-point scale. While the accreditation had been valid up to March 2, 2020, the university has been without accreditation ever since.

The peer team is expected to assess and evaluate various parameters, including teaching and co-curricular activities, research work, extension activities and infrastructure facilities in various departments of the university.

According to official sources, the university counted heavily on various initiatives that were adopted recently to fare well in the accreditation process. It had recruited 74 new faculty members to various teaching departments to boost its total strength. It also hopes its consistent ranking below 30 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking during the last five years will hold the university in good stead.

Other achievements include its library network that links nearly 10 lakh books and documents stocked in its 56 libraries, and recognition for running the best Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) of the University Grants Commission in 2022. The university has also worked towards realising a green campus in Karyavattom through various measures aimed at harnessing solar energy and achieving carbon neutrality.