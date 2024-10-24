GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NAAC grade for Sahya College

Published - October 24, 2024 09:13 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Sahya Arts and Science College, Wandoor, got B++ grade by clocking 2.97 cumulative grade point average (CGPA) score in the maiden assessment conducted by the University Grants Commission’s National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Sahya Arts and Science College became the first institution run by expatriate Indians in the cooperative sector to get the NAAC accreditation. The college was founded in 2013 under Sahya Pravasi Cooperative Society, Wandoor, by raising funds from 200 expatriates.

Apart from offering two master’s programmes (MSc psychology and MCom finance), the college has BSc programmes in chemistry, psychology, and geology; BCom in finance, cooperation, and computer application; B.A in English and economics; and BBA and BCA.

The college has more than 1,000 students, 50 teachers, and 20 non-teaching staff.

A NAAC peer team comprising Chairman T.K. Naik Nenavath, Vice-Chancellor of Rayalaseema University, Kurnool; Krishnan Nallaperumal, Vice-Chancellor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tirunelveli; and Dinesh P. Naik, Principal of Bhonsala Military College, Nashik, had visited the college on October 8 and 9 and evaluated the facilities.

