NAAC accreditation: Calicut varsity forms seven panels

KOZHIKODE

31 August 2021 21:15 IST

The University of Calicut has set up seven panels to take forward the renewal of the University Grants Commission’s National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) rating.

Seven faculty members will chair the panels which will evaluate the syllabus, teaching, research, infrastructure, services for students, administration and the best models being followed by the university. A meeting will be held in September to review the work of the panels and a self-study report will be prepared. The university computer centre has developed its own software to upload the data for the report.

Advertising

Advertising