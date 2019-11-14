N. Vasu is new TDB president

The government has appointed former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) commissioner N. Vasu as the new president.

He succeeds A. Padmakumar whose term expires on Thursday. Mr. Vasu is the nominee of the CPI(M).

The term of incumbent member K.P. Sankaradas also expires on Thursday. Mr. Sankaradas is being succeeded by CPI nominee K.S. Ravi

Mr. Padmakumar and Mr. Sankardas claimed they had regained the alienated land of the Devaswom, instilled discipline in the functioning of the board, and worked out a system for safely conserving the gold and silver donated to all temples under the board by the faithful.