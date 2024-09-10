ADVERTISEMENT

N. Rajesh award presented to WCC

Published - September 10, 2024 01:40 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan presented the N. Rajesh Memorial Award of the Madhyamam Journalist Union to Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) in Kozhikode on Monday. He also released The Journalist, a journal of the union, on the occasion.

In his address, he alleged that the State government was brushing the Juctice K. Hema Committee report and statements of survivors of sexual harassment in Malayalam film industry under the carpet for the longest period.

Scriptwriter Deedi Damodaran, hairstylist P.S. Rahna and actor Devaki Bhagi accepted the award on behalf of the WCC. Madhyamam Journalist Union president M. Firoz Khan presided over the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US