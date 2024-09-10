N. Rajesh award presented to WCC

Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan presented the N. Rajesh Memorial Award of the Madhyamam Journalist Union to Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) in Kozhikode on Monday. He also released The Journalist, a journal of the union, on the occasion.

In his address, he alleged that the State government was brushing the Juctice K. Hema Committee report and statements of survivors of sexual harassment in Malayalam film industry under the carpet for the longest period.

Scriptwriter Deedi Damodaran, hairstylist P.S. Rahna and actor Devaki Bhagi accepted the award on behalf of the WCC. Madhyamam Journalist Union president M. Firoz Khan presided over the event.