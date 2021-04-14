N. Narayanan Nair, director, Kerala Law Academy, passes away

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

14 April 2021 19:47 IST

He was at the helm of the institution that played an important role in promoting legal studies in the State since 1966.

N. Narayanan Nair, founder member and director of the Kerala Law Academy, Thiruvananthapuram, passed away here on Wednesday. He was 93.

Dr. Narayanan Nair was one of the founders of the Kerala Law Academy, an institution which played an important role in promoting legal studies in the State since 1966. Founder members included Justice V. R. Krishna Iyer, Justice P. Subramonian Potti and Kalathil Velayudhan Nair. Dr. Narayanan Nair served as the academy's principal from 1969 to 1988 and after that, as its director.

Dr. Narayanan Nair pursued his LLM and PhD in Law after obtaining his BL degree from the Government Law College, Ernakulam, in 1953. He was also the first person to obtain a PhD in Law from the University of Kerala. Later on, he served in the senate and the syndicate of the university for a long period.

He also served as the vice chancellor of the National University of Advanced Legal Studies(NUALS), Kochi, from June 2007 to December 2008.

Dr. Narayanan Nair leaves behind daughter Lekshmi Nair, and sons Raj Narayanan and Nagaraj Narayanan. The CPI(M) leader and former MLA Koliakkode Krishnan Nair is his brother.

Dr. Narayanan Nair left his imprint on legal studies in the State, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a condolence message. He dedicated his life to the improvement of legal studies and making it accessible to the public, Mr. Vijayan said.

The cremation will be held on Thursday.