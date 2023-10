October 20, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KOLLAM

N. Devidas assumed office as the District Collector of Kollam on Friday. He succeeds Afsana Parveen, who has been transferred as the Food Safety Commissioner. Before taking charge, Mr. Devidas was working as the Director of Mining and Geology department at Thiruvananthapuram. Hailing from Thrikkarippur, he has also served as the ADM of Kasaragod, RDO of Kanhangad and Taliparamba and the Deputy Collector (Election) of Kannur, Kasaragod and Kozhikode.