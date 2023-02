February 15, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

N. Ali Abdullah has been selected chairman of the Board of Control for Orphanages and other Charitable Homes in Kerala, Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu has said.

A board meeting on Wednesday unanimously elected Mr. Abdullah the new chairman. A.M. Arif, MP, presided over the meeting. Nearly one lakh people are living in 2,000 welfare institutions run by agencies recognised by the board in the State.