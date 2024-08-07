Mystery behind PAM cluster in Thiruvananthapuram revealed

The Health department has revealed the mystery of the unusual clustering of amoebic meningoencephalitis cases in the capital district and it has emerged that rather than just bathing in a common pond, it was a particularly risky behaviour on the part of a group of youth that has landed them all in the hospital with the life-threatening amoebic encephalitis infection.

ADVERTISEMENT

At present, six persons are undergoing treatment for primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital. Of these, except for one person from Mannammoola (whose possible source of PAM infection is yet to be ascertained), the rest of them are all from Nellimoodu in Athiyannur grama panchayat in Neyyattinkara taluk and all these cases are linked to Kavinkulam, a mossy green pond of stagnant water which is used by many people in the locality for bathing.

It was the detailed outbreak investigation conducted by the Health department, when the first case from the district — the youth from Nellimoodu who died of PAM on July 23 — was reported at MCH that led to the picking up of the case cluster from the same locality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Usually sporadic

“All previous incidents of PAM in the State have been sporadic events. It is a rare disease and most of our cases have been in children. After the first patient’s death, when the second patient from the same locality came to the MCH a week later, we decided to dig deep,” Health Minister Veena George told a press conference here on Wednesday.

“We found that there were youngsters in the locality who would mix tobacco or snuff powder with the water from the pond and then inhale it forcefully using some handmade contraption — it is almost akin to vaping. This was a particularly risky behaviour because they were giving a direct entry for amoeba into the brain.”

“It was by tracking these people indulging in this risky behaviour that we identified that there could be a possible PAM case cluster. We got them admitted as soon as they showed the first symptom (headache or pain in the neck) and tested their cerebrospinal fluid and they all turned out to be positive,” R. Aravind, Head of Infectious Diseases, MCH, told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Early identification

And what has emerged from this experiment is that despite its high mortality rate, early identification and treatment of PAM gives clinicians a fighting chance to save the patient. This is an extremely rare and precious find for the State, for globally, there are only 11 survivors of PAM. This is because the infection progresses way too fast and clinicians do not get a therapeutic window to save the patient, Dr. Aravind said.

All six patients undergoing treatment for PAM are currently stable and they are being treated with the drug Miltefosine, Ms. George said. The State is trying to get more of this drug, which is not easily procured as it has to be requested from the Centre.

33 identified

The Health department has identified 33 persons from the Nellimoodu locality who might have bathed in Kavinkulam. They are not particularly at risk but have been told to watch out for any symptoms for a period of one month.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, the State has reported 15 cases of PAM, of whom, there are two survivors. Five persons lost their lives. At present, apart from the six persons in the MCH, two more children are under treatment for PAM in the northern districts.

Ms. George said that Kerala has sought the help of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to study PAM in the State more seriously. She reiterated the Health department’s warning that the public should not enter stagnant waterbodies and that all efforts should be made at the local body level to keep the ponds in the locality clean.

Also, those who have had prior nasal surgery or head injury would be at particular risk of contracting PAM if they come into contact with amoeba-infested waterbodies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.