Mysterious underground sounds recurring in Kottayam hamlet; experts called in to inspect site

June 02, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - Kottayam

PTI

Mysterious underground sounds have caused concern among local residents of a tiny hamlet in Kottayam district.

The deafening sounds were heard twice in the early hours of Friday, according to the residents of Chenappady village. Similar sounds were reported in the area and some neighbouring places earlier this week also, they said.

The villagers said there was no visible change in the surrounding environment and only a scientific study could ascertain the exact cause of the continuing underground sounds.

Officials of the Department of Mining and Geology said their expert team would soon inspect the area.

A department source said they had already examined the site when the sounds were first heard earlier this week. “Based on the reports that similar huge sounds were heard today (Friday) again, our experts will soon examine the place,” the source said.

However, she said only a detailed scientific study carried out by the Centre for Earth Sciences (CES) could ascertain the actual cause of the recurring seismic sounds.

“We have our own limitations in analysing such phenomenon. So, we have already submitted a request to the CES to conduct an examination,” the source added.

The Geology department experts, however, would inspect the area again and try to analyse the details in this regard, the source added.

