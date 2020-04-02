Mysterious figure triggers panic

A “giant-size thief” is causing sleepless nights for the residents of Kunnamkulam, Kattakambal and surrounding areas in Thrissur district during the lockdown.

Rumours have been doing the rounds for more than a month now about a gigantic figure that appears during the evenings. Nobody has so far clearly seen the person who is reported to move at lightning speed. Some people call him ‘black man’ while others claim the figure is an odiyan, a shape-shifter.

People in many areas around Kunnamkulam and Kattakambal, including Pazhanji, Chirakkal, Porkkulam, Pannithadam, Parakkunnu, Kottol, Karikad, Kallumpuram, Chovvannur, Panthallur, Thiruthikkad and Kakkad, claim to have seen a figure passing near their houses, jumping compound walls and moving quickly.

People also started venturing out in groups at night in search of the mysterious figure, violating lockdown norms. As such groups grew in number, the police warned of strict action against them. If people go out in groups to follow the “thief”, action will be taken against them under the Epidemics Act, Kunnamkulam Circle Inspector K.G. Suresh has said.

The police suspect that a group of criminals are behind the rumours related to the gigantic figure. They have urged people to contact the police at 0888522221 if they spot the figure.

Minister for Local Self-Governments A.C. Moideen on Thursday visited the Kattakambal area, where many have claimed to have seen the “thief”, and directed the police to strengthen night patrolling in the areas concerned.