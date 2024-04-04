Mysterious deaths in Arunachal: bodies of trio brought to capital

April 04, 2024 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The bodies of Naveen Thomas, Devi and Arya, who were found dead in a hotel room in Arunachal Pradesh under mysterious circumstances, were brought to Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

The mortal remains of Devi and Arya, both of whom hailed from Vattiyurkavu, were cremated at Santhikavadam in Thycaud, while Naveen’s body was taken to his home town in Kottayam.

Meanwhile, the City police’s probe in the case has gained momentum with the recovery of email and chat communications dating back to 2021.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) P. Nidhinraj, suspicion has arisen over such messages that appear to have secret codes that are yet to be deciphered. He added no conclusive evidence has been obtained to link the trio’s deaths to black magic. He pointed out they could have been motivated by a particular belief system or materials they might have read.

The trio were found dead with cut marks on their bodies in the hotel room in Ziro. The Arunachal Pradesh police have constituted a special investigation team to probe the incident.

The Kerala police, meanwhile, have sealed the rooms that were used by the deceased persons in their home towns. Naveen’s car which was found parked at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has also been searched.

They are suspected to have purchased flight tickets on March 26 prior to their travel to Guwahati the next day.

