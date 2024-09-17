ADVERTISEMENT

Mynagapally hit-and-run case: case against five for assaulting accused

Published - September 17, 2024 09:02 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Sasthamcotta police on Tuesday filed a case against five identifiable persons for assaulting Ajmal, the accused in the Mynagapally hit-and-run case where a woman riding pillion was fatally knocked down by a car.

As per the first information report (FIR), a group of people followed Ajaml’s car KL-23 Q 9347 after he fled from the accident scene. Reportedly, they stopped him near court road and the accused was manhandled and hit with helmet by them. The CCTV footage of the accused speeding away had surfaced in social media after the accident and according to the police, both Ajmal and co-accused Sreekutty were in an inebriated state. They said that the accused will be screened for the use of synthetic drugs and the police will demand their custody.

Meanwhile, Motor Vehicle department officials said that they have taken steps to suspend the license of Ajmal.    

