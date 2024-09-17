Mynagapally hit-and-run case: case against five for assaulting accused

The Sasthamcotta police on Tuesday filed a case against five identifiable persons for assaulting Ajmal, the accused in the Mynagapally hit-and-run case where a woman riding pillion was fatally knocked down by a car.

As per the first information report (FIR), a group of people followed Ajaml’s car KL-23 Q 9347 after he fled from the accident scene. Reportedly, they stopped him near court road and the accused was manhandled and hit with helmet by them. The CCTV footage of the accused speeding away had surfaced in social media after the accident and according to the police, both Ajmal and co-accused Sreekutty were in an inebriated state. They said that the accused will be screened for the use of synthetic drugs and the police will demand their custody.

Meanwhile, Motor Vehicle department officials said that they have taken steps to suspend the license of Ajmal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.