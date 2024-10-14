ADVERTISEMENT

MYL workers resort to roadblock protest in Kozhikode

Published - October 14, 2024 12:14 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Workers of the Muslim Youth League (MYL) staged road block protests in various parts of Kozhikode district on October 13 (Sunday), condemning the arrest of United Democratic Youth Front (UDYF) workers.

The UDYF had recently held a protest march to the Assembly complex, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over allegations of police misconduct in the state. Following the demonstration, the protesters clashed with police in Mukkom and Kuttikkattur. They accused the police of attempting to suppress democratic protests in order to shield the Chief Minister.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US