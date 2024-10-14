GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MYL workers resort to roadblock protest in Kozhikode

Published - October 14, 2024 12:14 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Workers of the Muslim Youth League (MYL) staged road block protests in various parts of Kozhikode district on October 13 (Sunday), condemning the arrest of United Democratic Youth Front (UDYF) workers.

The UDYF had recently held a protest march to the Assembly complex, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over allegations of police misconduct in the state. Following the demonstration, the protesters clashed with police in Mukkom and Kuttikkattur. They accused the police of attempting to suppress democratic protests in order to shield the Chief Minister.

Published - October 14, 2024 12:14 am IST

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.