MYL workers resort to roadblock protest in Kozhikode

Workers of the Muslim Youth League (MYL) staged road block protests in various parts of Kozhikode district on October 13 (Sunday), condemning the arrest of United Democratic Youth Front (UDYF) workers.

The UDYF had recently held a protest march to the Assembly complex, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over allegations of police misconduct in the state. Following the demonstration, the protesters clashed with police in Mukkom and Kuttikkattur. They accused the police of attempting to suppress democratic protests in order to shield the Chief Minister.