ADVERTISEMENT

MYL workers felicitate teachers on Teachers’ Day eve

September 04, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

N. Shamsuddin, MLA, felicitating historian Dr. Husain Randathani at Marakkara on Monday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Muslim Youth League workers in Marakkara panchayat felicitated 125 teachers on the eve of Teachers’ Day on Monday. The youngsters surprised the teachers by turning up at their houses with gifts and shawls.

“We have an added responsibility to convince the new generation of the importance of respecting and honouring our teachers,” said Muslim Youth League panchayat general secretary Junaid Pambalath.

N. Shamsuddin, MLA, inaugurated the felicitation programme. Muslim Youth League panchayat president A.P. Jafarali presided over the function.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Teachers who made a mark in the lives of the current youth in Marakkara had a gathering later. State award winner P.P. Hamza, Husain Randathani, C.M. Bava, P.M. Narayanan Namboothiri, K.P. Husain, A.P. Moideenkutty, K.P. Moideenkutty, Kallan Hamza, Chitrabhanu Namboothiri, Damodaran Namboothiri, O.K. Kunhikomu, and M. Ahamed shared their experience with the youth.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US