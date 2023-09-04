HamberMenu
MYL workers felicitate teachers on Teachers’ Day eve

September 04, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
N. Shamsuddin, MLA, felicitating historian Dr. Husain Randathani at Marakkara on Monday.

N. Shamsuddin, MLA, felicitating historian Dr. Husain Randathani at Marakkara on Monday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Muslim Youth League workers in Marakkara panchayat felicitated 125 teachers on the eve of Teachers’ Day on Monday. The youngsters surprised the teachers by turning up at their houses with gifts and shawls.

“We have an added responsibility to convince the new generation of the importance of respecting and honouring our teachers,” said Muslim Youth League panchayat general secretary Junaid Pambalath.

N. Shamsuddin, MLA, inaugurated the felicitation programme. Muslim Youth League panchayat president A.P. Jafarali presided over the function.

Teachers who made a mark in the lives of the current youth in Marakkara had a gathering later. State award winner P.P. Hamza, Husain Randathani, C.M. Bava, P.M. Narayanan Namboothiri, K.P. Husain, A.P. Moideenkutty, K.P. Moideenkutty, Kallan Hamza, Chitrabhanu Namboothiri, Damodaran Namboothiri, O.K. Kunhikomu, and M. Ahamed shared their experience with the youth.

