Kerala

MYL workers disrupt CM’s programme

A Youth League worker injured in police lathicharge lying on the road at Malappuram on Friday. Police lathicharged the workers when they tried to disrupt Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s online Speak Young programme.   | Photo Credit: Sakeer Hussain

Muslim Youth League workers clashed with the police when they tried to disrupt the online Speak Young programme of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at several places, including Kottakkal and Malappuram, on Friday afternoon.

The Youth League men marched to the Speak Young venue protesting against the alleged backdoor appointments by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. Several of them were injured in a police lathicharge at Malappuram. They also clashed with the DYFI and SFI workers. The police arrested and removed the protesters.

