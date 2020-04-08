MYL to resume Medi Chain scheme

The Muslim Youth League (MYL) on Wednesday said it would resume the Whiteguard Medi Chain scheme by which it would continue to distribute emergency medicines to terminally-ill patients across the State.
The Medi Chain activity was stopped a few days ago when the police took action against the Whiteguards who travelled on bikes. A sub-inspector at Nadapuram had allegedly assaulted a Whiteguard coordinator.
The police have promised to conduct an investigation into the alleged assault. Youth League State president Sayed Munawwarali Shihab Thangal said here on Wednesday that their volunteers would continue to reach out to terminally-ill patients at different parts of the State with vital medicines.
