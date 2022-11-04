MYL takes out protest against price rise

Muslim Youth League | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Members of the Muslim Youth League (MYL) took out a march carrying empty pots in Kozhikode city on Friday in protest against the alleged apathy of the State government to control rise in prices of essential commodities. The march was taken out from the Mofussil bus station to Kidson Corner. MYL State general secretary P.K. Firos, who inaugurated and led the protest, said that the soaring prices had hurt household budgets and also alleged that the government had failed to take remedial steps to rein in price rise.