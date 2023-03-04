ADVERTISEMENT

MYL, MSF leaders taken into preventive custody in Malappuram, Kozhikode

March 04, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Activists of the Muslim Youth League (MYL) and the Muslim Students’ Federation (MSF) were taken into preventive custody in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts on Saturday as part of security arrangements for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s visit.

According to sources, MSF leaders T.P. Fida, Rahees Alungal, and Mariam Rasheeda were detained from near the administrative block of the University of Calicut at Tenhipalam in Malappuram. Mr. Vijayan was on the campus in the morning to open infrastructure development projects. They were kept at the nearby police station till the event was over. The MSF leaders alleged that they were taken into custody without any provocation.

In Kozhikode, MYL leader K.C. Shihab, and MSF leaders Harshid Nooramthod and Fuhad Kaithappoyil were taken into custody as the Chief Minister’s entourage was passing by Adivaram.

