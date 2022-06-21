MYL holds protest against Centre

Centre cannot go on with anti-people policies for too long, says Kunhalikutty

P.K. Kunhalikutty, MLA, opening a protest march organised by the Muslim Youth League in front of the Income Tax Office in Kozhikode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Centre cannot go on with anti-people policies for too long, says Kunhalikutty

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty has said that the days of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre are numbered with the emerging opposition unity at the national level.

He was inaugurating a dharna organised by the State committee of the Muslim Youth League (MYL) in front of the Income Tax Office here on Tuesday in protest against the alleged “blasphemy of the Prophet, bulldozer raj and Agnipath scheme.”

He said the unity of the opposition would be strengthened by the next parliamentary elections. The Centre cannot go ahead with its anti-people policies for long, Mr. Kunhalikutty said.

He observed that India had huge status in the eyes of the world once. “It even had the authority to mediate in the Israel-Egypt war. If the nations of the world still respect India, it is because of its heritage,” he said.

Mr. Kunhalikutty said the blasphemy of the Prophet had shocked the entire world. “Houses of the poor are being bulldozed here. He added that the Agnipath scheme was a secret agenda of the RSS. As the protests intensified, minor changes were made to the proposal. “Now, the government has promised that Agniveers after a four-year stint will get reservation in the armed reserve police. But who will believe BJP leaders?” he asked.

IUML deputy leader in the Assembly M.K. Muneer and MYL State general secretary P.K. Firos spoke.