MYL activists wave black flag at Veena
Muslim Youth League (MYL) activists waved black flags at Health Minister Veena George while she was on her way to inaugurate the new building of the Mogral Unani Hospital.
The protest was against the Health department neglecting Kasaragod and turning a blind eye to lack of proper medical and infrastructure facilities in the district.
The police arrested and removed six MYL activists.
