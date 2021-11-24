Kerala

MYL activists take out protest march to Karipur airport

Muslim Youth League workers taking out a march to Karipur airport on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: Sakeer Hussain

The Muslim Youth League (MYL) took out a march to Calicut International Airport at Karipur on Wednesday raising various demands, including restoration of wide-body flights from Karipur.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national vice president Abdussamad Samadani, MP, inaugurated the march. MYL district president Shareef Kuttur presided over the function.

Among the demands the protestors raised were the rollback of an increase in airport parking fees and an end to fleecing of passengers in the name of rapid tests for COVID-19. They also demanded that

Karipur be made an embarkation point for Haj operations.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2021 11:13:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/myl-activists-take-out-protest-march-to-karipur-airport/article37672165.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY