MYL activists take out protest march to Karipur airport

The Muslim Youth League (MYL) took out a march to Calicut International Airport at Karipur on Wednesday raising various demands, including restoration of wide-body flights from Karipur.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national vice president Abdussamad Samadani, MP, inaugurated the march. MYL district president Shareef Kuttur presided over the function.

Among the demands the protestors raised were the rollback of an increase in airport parking fees and an end to fleecing of passengers in the name of rapid tests for COVID-19. They also demanded that

Karipur be made an embarkation point for Haj operations.