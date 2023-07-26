ADVERTISEMENT

MYL activist expelled from party for raising hate slogans during Manipur solidarity rally

July 26, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

Muslim Youth League (MYL) activist Abdul Salam, who raised hate slogans during a rally organised by the organisation in Kanhangad, has been expelled from the primary membership of the party.

Mr. Salam allegedly raised hate slogans during the Kanhangad Manipur solidarity rally organised on Tuesday evening. There was widespread criticism against it.

Subsequently, MYL general secretary P.K. Firoz shared a note on social media on Mr. Salam’s expulsion.

The party considers it an unforgivable mistake to raise slogans in a hateful manner contrary to the ideals of the League, he said.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case in connection with the incident. The case was registered by the Hozdurg police on a complaint by BJP Kanhangad constituency president Prashanth.

The police also registered cases against around 300 people, including women, for allegedly raising hate slogans during the rally.

