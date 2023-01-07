ADVERTISEMENT

January 07, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

DHANYA

After doing my duty at the dining hall, I try to watch as many events as possible. I feel the controversy about serving only vegetarian food is an unnecessary one.

C. Dhanya, GGVHSS, Feroke

Nagma Susmi

The school festival has literally been a gift to Kozhikode after the pandemic-induced turmoil in our lives. Since the beginning, the organisers have been taking all efforts to make it special. As transgendered people, we too got a good opportunity to enjoy our moments here with a creative group of people.

Nagma Susmi

Sujitha B. Kammath

There were days when people like us too took part at festivals like this. I was part of the group song competition teams several years ago. When we walk around these crowded venues, we really get the fee of a revisit to those good old days.

Sujitha B. Kammath

Readers may send in their experiences and thoughts on the State School Arts Festival and their views on The Hindu’s coverage to hinduschoolfest22@gmail.com

