January 07, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST

After doing my duty at the dining hall, I try to watch as many events as possible. I feel the controversy about serving only vegetarian food is an unnecessary one.

C. Dhanya, GGVHSS, Feroke

The school festival has literally been a gift to Kozhikode after the pandemic-induced turmoil in our lives. Since the beginning, the organisers have been taking all efforts to make it special. As transgendered people, we too got a good opportunity to enjoy our moments here with a creative group of people.

Nagma Susmi

There were days when people like us too took part at festivals like this. I was part of the group song competition teams several years ago. When we walk around these crowded venues, we really get the fee of a revisit to those good old days.

Sujitha B. Kammath

