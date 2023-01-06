ADVERTISEMENT

My Space

January 06, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Renuka

I have brought my daughters and niece to watch Thiruvathirakkali as they have never seen this art form before. In a couple of years I hope at least one of them will be a performer.

Renuka, homemaker

Bindu Jayakumar

The organisers have done a good job with all the necessary arrangements for the contestants here. Proper maintenance of green protocol is a highly commendable initiative. Time-bound completion of events have very much helped to reduce the stress of students

Bindu Jayakumar

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

HSS teacher

Kozhikode

Readers may send in their experiences and thoughts on the State arts festival and their views on The Hindu’s coverage to hinduschoolfest22@gmail.com

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US