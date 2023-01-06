HamberMenu
January 06, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Renuka

Renuka

I have brought my daughters and niece to watch Thiruvathirakkali as they have never seen this art form before. In a couple of years I hope at least one of them will be a performer.

Renuka, homemaker

Bindu Jayakumar

Bindu Jayakumar

The organisers have done a good job with all the necessary arrangements for the contestants here. Proper maintenance of green protocol is a highly commendable initiative. Time-bound completion of events have very much helped to reduce the stress of students

Bindu Jayakumar

HSS teacher

Kozhikode

Readers may send in their experiences and thoughts on the State arts festival and their views on The Hindu’s coverage to hinduschoolfest22@gmail.com

