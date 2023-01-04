January 04, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST

My space

The judges should not have given A-Grade to all participants in the mono act event. Ultimately, we the viewers are disappointed because there were so many performances that did not deserve the grade.

Sajna, a parent from Vadakara

I have taken part in several events when I was a student, and I feel there should be changes in the type of events in the arts festival to suit the times.

Dundubhi, Advocate

I, along with my wife, was a regular attendee at school festivals in the past years when both of my daughters were actively participating in dance items and scored. Now, having the festival at my home town again, we want to relax fully and watch and enjoy the performances of young talents.

C. Narayanan, Malaparamba, Kozhikode

Years ago, I watched young boys and girls perform at Ernakulathappan Grounds. Some of them are in cinema. The Hindu’s full page on the festival is excellent.

P.K. Balachandran Nair, Elakollur, Konni.