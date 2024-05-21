GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘My Business My Future’ mega business conclave begins in Kozhikode

Published - May 21, 2024 11:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Rotary district governor Sethu Sivasankar inaugurating ‘My business, My Future’, the mega business conclave organised by Rotary Club Calicut Cyber City in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

Rotary district governor Sethu Sivasankar inaugurated ‘My Business, My Future’, the mega business conclave organised by Rotary Club Calicut Cyber City in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

“The conclave is an opportunity for socially committed businesspersons to improve their opportunities and to share their experiences with experienced businesspersons,” he said in his inaugural address. Rotary Club Calicut Cyber City president K.V. Saveesh presided over the event.

Noted businesspersons Lekha Balachandran, Mohammed Razal, Vardhini Prakash, Nihaj G. Mohammed, Ambika Ramesh, and Alex Babu took part in the panel discussions that followed.

A mega music nite led by playback singer Sithara Krishnakumar was the highlight of the evening’s cultural programmes.

A roundtable networking session, followed by a business seminar are to be the major events on the second day of the conclave. V.M. Jayadevan, Assistant Director, Income Tax department; Ranjith Babu, General Manager, District Industries Centre, and P. Unnikrishnan, Assistant Commissioner of Central Tax and Customs, are expected to take part in the seminar. A music show led by rapper Dabzee and a DJ party will also be held.

The conclave will conclude on Thursday.

