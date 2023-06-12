My book is a memoir, not an autobiography, says Shailaja

June 12, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - KOCHI

Critic M.K. Sanoo on Monday released My Life as a Comrade written by former Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja, MLA, at an event held at Ernakulam Public Library.

He said the book captured vividly how a politically aware family shaped the personality and political outlook of Ms. Shailaja as a brave comrade which stood her in great stead while leading the State’s fight against the Nipah and the Coronavirus outbreaks.

Ms. Shailaja said it wasn’t her intent to write an autobiography and the book is therefore a memoir, not an autobiography. She always wanted to write about the influences, like that of her grandmother, on her. The challenges faced by the State when she was helming the health portfolio were many, but she received unstinted support from her team of health administrators and healthcare professionals. The government had a clear vision and the resolve to tackle the challenges.

Since COVID-19 was a pandemic, everyone the world over was exchanging notes with others and the work done by Kerala got global notice. There was no PR (public relations) team in the health minister’s office, she said, referring to the criticism flung at her then.

The book, she said, would be out in Malayalam in September this year. John Fernandez, former MLA, CPI(M) leader Pushpa Das, cardiologist Dr Jo Joseph and Public Library president Ashok Cherian spoke.