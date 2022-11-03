MVR Charitable Trust award for journalist Rajdeep Sardesai

The Hindu Bureau Kannur
November 03, 2022 21:09 IST

The MVR Charitable Trust has decided to award Padma Shri awardee and India Today Consulting Editor Rajdeep Sardesai on the 8th death anniversary of former Minister and Communist Marxist Party (CMP) M.V. Raghavan on November 9. The function will be held at 4 p.m. at the Chamber Hall here. Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary M. V. Govindan will hand over the award comprising ₹1 lakh and a statuette to Mr. Sardesai. CPI(M) district secretary M. V. Jayarajan, Patyam Rajan, M. V. Nikesh and others will participate. A floral tribute to MVR will be held at Smriti Mandapam, Payyambalam, at 9 a.m. on the day.

