MVD to review Safe School Bus drive on May 30

MVD had launched the drive to ensure fitness of school buses. Buses not subjected to inspection will not be allowed to operate

May 20, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) will hold a review of the Safe School Bus drive, launched to ensure the fitness of school buses, ahead of the reopening of schools in the State. The drive was launched to ensure that the buses adhere to safety norms. The department will review the drive on May 30 and give the bus drivers a one-day training session on safe driving practices.

As part of ensuring school buses’ fitness, mandatory inspections like the functioning of the speed governor, GPS devices, and other parameters related to the roadworthiness of the vehicles, including the condition of fire safety equipment and first-aid kits, will be inspected. The MVD officials will hold regular inspections to ensure that the vehicles are in good condition even after the reopening of the schools.

The school buses which are not subjected to fitness inspections would not be allowed to operate, the MVD officials said. The buses that clear the test will be given a sticker for easy identification.

