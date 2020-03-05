MVD to review decision

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) will review decision of an Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (AMVI) to impose a fine on a vehicle transporting a drama troupe for installing a name board on top of the vehicle.

An officer above the rank of the AMVI will look into the decision of Sheeba, AMVI, Thriprayar, who inspected the vehicle, sources said.

Minister for Culture A.K. Balan said on Thursday that he had taken up the issue with Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran. The Indian Society for Cultural Cooperation and Friendship deplored the decision of the MVD personnel and asked the government to return the money collected as fine to the drama troupe.

Meanwhile, AMVI Sheeba, who inspected the vehicle of the drama troupe in the wake of accidents, clarified that ₹24,000 was not the sum of money collected as fine and that it was the size of the two boards in sq cm. The MVD had only asked them to pay the fees for installing the board on the vehicle as per rules which came to ₹4,800.