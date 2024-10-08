ADVERTISEMENT

MVD to implement child safety rules in phases

Published - October 08, 2024 08:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Age-appropriate child restraint system in cars t be made mandatory

The Hindu Bureau

The State Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) will strictly implement the child safety rules in a phased manner in the State.

In the first phase, a month-long awareness campaign on the social media handles of the MVD will be conducted in October. The second phase involves one month-long ‘stopping and warning’ of violators in November. In the third phase, the enforcement of the rule with penalties for violators will begin from December.

Further, in case of an accident endangering a child, the driver of the car or two-wheeler will be made wholly responsible, said the MVD in a statement. For children below 4 years, mandatory child restraint system should be in place inside the car. This also has to be done in the rear seat of the car as well. Infants have a different child restraint system. Age appropriate child restraint system should be used.

In the case of children above 4 years and up to 14 years and below 135 cm height (4 feet, 5 inches height) should be seated on child booster cushion with a safety belt buckled. This is to be done in the rear seat only. Whether to use a child restraint system (child seat) or child booster cushion seat depends upon the fitting size and height of the child vis-a-vis the seat belt anchorage points. The age of the child is just a thumb rule. The driver must be prudent in ensuring the use of appropriate safety mechanism, said the MVD. For two-wheelers, a child helmet is mandatory for kids over 4 years of age.

