MVD to collect ₹60 cr.from 439 car owners

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has stepped up its efforts to collect motor vehicle tax totalling ₹60 crore from the owners of 439 luxury cars registered in Puducherry and plying in the State.

The owners of these high-end cars have again come under the scanner of the MVD after the Kerala High Court has ruled that the vehicles registered in Puducherry and running in Kerala for more than a month will have to pay tax for one year and those running here for more than a year should pay tax for life.

“We have asked all the Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) to issue fresh notices to the owners of these luxury cars registered in Puducherry and collect the tax as per rules,” Rajeev Puthalath, Joint Transport Commissioner and Secretary, State Transport Authority, told The Hindu.

Tax evasion by these luxury cars came to light when the MVD unearthed an inter-State racket involved in large-scale evasion of motor vehicle tax using fake residential addresses, life insurance policy certificates, and notarised affidavits in 2017.

The MVD had found that 1,071 vehicles that belong to those hailing from the State were registered in Puducherry to evade the high motor vehicle tax in Kerala. As many as 632 who were booked by the MVD had paid ₹37.29 crore as motor vehicle tax to the exchequer. The MVD has to get motor vehicle tax for ₹60 crore from another 439 vehicles registered in Puducherry and plying here. The 215 who went to the High Court figure on the list of the 439.

On the request of the MVD, the Crime Branch is probing over 300-odd vehicle owners from Kerala, including actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi, MP, who had registered his vehicles in Puducherry to avoid paying the tax in Kerala.