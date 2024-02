February 13, 2024 06:19 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar told the Assembly on Tuesday that the Motor Vehicle department (MVD) will commence printing 3.8 lakh registration certificate books and 3.5 lakh driving licences.

Mr. Kumar said the government owed the press it contracted for printing the documents ₹8.66 crore, resulting in the delay. He said the Finance department will sanction ₹15 crore to clear the printing backlog.

