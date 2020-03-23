Kerala

MVD sets up online facilities

Aim is to reduce number of people at offices

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) will offer various services to motorists without their stepping into the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and sub-RTO in the State as a preventive measure to check the spread of COVID-19.

All offices of the MVD have been provided with drop boxes in which motorists will have to put applications. Those coming to offices to remit motor vehicle tax, fees for various services and fines will be allowed entry only if they wear masks, State Transport Commissioner R. Sreelekha said.

Online applications

Motorists have been asked to submit applications online after remitting the prescribed fee. The applications with telephone/mobile number can be forwarded to the RTO/sub-RTO or can be submitted in the drop boxes.

Those facing problems in getting online services like submission of the application and remitting of the motor vehicle tax can forward the screenshot of the snag to the MVD e-mail and the issue will be resolved. Compounding fee can be submitted online if an application is e-mailed to the RTO/sub-RTO where the motor vehicle was registered. Username and password will be provided.

For the benefit of motorists, the date of submitting the application online will be considered instead of the date of submitting the application to the office for getting the service.

