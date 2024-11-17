 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MVD sensitises pilgrims on black spots along Sabarimala roads to reduce accidents by 50%

State Motor Vehicle department opens Sabarimala safe zone control rooms at Ilavunkal, Erumely, and Kuttikanam to provide round-the-clock emergency assistance to pilgrims

Published - November 17, 2024 12:25 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Dhinesh Kallungal
A ‘U’ turn along the road leading to Sabarimala.

A ‘U’ turn along the road leading to Sabarimala.

 

Eyeing an accident-free pilgrimage season, the Motor Vehicle department (MVD) in Kerala is all set to eliminate fatal accidents along the treacherous roads leading to the Sabarimala temple by initiating a slew of enforcement measures.

The various measures taken by the department include releasing videos in six languages to create awareness about the black spots identified in the perfidious terrain leading to the temple on the occasion of the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage, which began on Saturday.  

Speaking to The Hindu, Transport Commissioner C.H. Nagaraju said, “Last year, the roads leading to the hilltop had witnessed 174 accidents, of which two accidents were fatal. This time, we are targeting to reduce the accidents by 50% and fatalities to zero.”

The videos sensitise the pilgrims about the identified black spots along the route and also lays down measures to be taken to avoid accidents on roads leading to the Sabarimala. The videos in Malayalam, English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu are uploaded on social media platforms, including Youtube, and the MVD has requested the pilgrims to have an idea of about the black spots before undertaking the pilgrimage to the hill shrine.

According to MVD officials, Ayyappa devotees who themselves take the wheel often meet with accidents as they usually drive under the fatigue caused by hours-long trekking and dharshan at the temple.

Overspeeding and overtaking on black spots were the main reasons for the accidents. As many as 17 accidents took place at Erumely last year, followed by Pullupara (16), Kanamala (13), Peerumade (11), Attathodu, Chalakkayam, and Valanjanganam with 10 accidents each, according to the data available with the department.

The MVD has also opened Sabarimala safe zone control rooms at Ilavunkal, Erumely, and Kuttikkanam to provide round-the-clock emergency assistance to the pilgrims. The pilgrims can avail emergency assistance from safe zone helpline numbers, including breakdown assistance, crane recovery, and ambulance assistance from all major vehicle manufacturers.

Sabarimala safe zone control room numbers- Ilavunkal: 9400044991: 9562318181; Erumely: 9496367974: 8547639173; Kuttikkanam : 9446037100: 8547639176. Email: safezonesabarimala@gmail.com.

Published - November 17, 2024 12:25 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.