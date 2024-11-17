MVD sensitises pilgrims on black spots along Sabarimala roads to reduce accidents by 50%

Eyeing an accident-free pilgrimage season, the Motor Vehicle department (MVD) in Kerala is all set to eliminate fatal accidents along the treacherous roads leading to the Sabarimala temple by initiating a slew of enforcement measures.

The various measures taken by the department include releasing videos in six languages to create awareness about the black spots identified in the perfidious terrain leading to the temple on the occasion of the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage, which began on Saturday.

Speaking to The Hindu, Transport Commissioner C.H. Nagaraju said, “Last year, the roads leading to the hilltop had witnessed 174 accidents, of which two accidents were fatal. This time, we are targeting to reduce the accidents by 50% and fatalities to zero.”

The videos sensitise the pilgrims about the identified black spots along the route and also lays down measures to be taken to avoid accidents on roads leading to the Sabarimala. The videos in Malayalam, English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu are uploaded on social media platforms, including Youtube, and the MVD has requested the pilgrims to have an idea of about the black spots before undertaking the pilgrimage to the hill shrine.

According to MVD officials, Ayyappa devotees who themselves take the wheel often meet with accidents as they usually drive under the fatigue caused by hours-long trekking and dharshan at the temple.

Overspeeding and overtaking on black spots were the main reasons for the accidents. As many as 17 accidents took place at Erumely last year, followed by Pullupara (16), Kanamala (13), Peerumade (11), Attathodu, Chalakkayam, and Valanjanganam with 10 accidents each, according to the data available with the department.

The MVD has also opened Sabarimala safe zone control rooms at Ilavunkal, Erumely, and Kuttikkanam to provide round-the-clock emergency assistance to the pilgrims. The pilgrims can avail emergency assistance from safe zone helpline numbers, including breakdown assistance, crane recovery, and ambulance assistance from all major vehicle manufacturers.

Sabarimala safe zone control room numbers- Ilavunkal: 9400044991: 9562318181; Erumely: 9496367974: 8547639173; Kuttikkanam : 9446037100: 8547639176. Email: safezonesabarimala@gmail.com.