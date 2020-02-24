MVD seeks to ensure pedestrian safety

Taking note of the rising number of road accidents involving pedestrians, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has approached the Kottayam district administration with a request to clear off the wayside encroachments.

The letter, undersigned by Tojo M. Thomas, Regional Transport Officer (Enforcement), stated that the presence of unauthorised shops along all major streets of the town had severely affected the safety of pedestrians.

Besides encroaching on the public space, they deprived the pedestrians of the footpaths, forcing them to walk on the roads near the Seematti Round, the Thirunakkara bus station, and the junction where the Kurian Uthup Road meets the Sasthri Road.

Need for classification

The letter further pointed out a decision taken at a meeting on January 16 to classify the Kottayam municipal area into vending and non-vending areas and requested the Collector to issue necessary directions to the civic body and the Public Works Department to expedite its implementation.

Commenting on the letter, Mr. Thomas said the letter sought to highlight that the safety of people and vehicles was a shared responsibility of all agencies and not just the MVD and the police.

Though the Motor Vehicle Rules gave the first priority to pedestrian rights even at uncontrolled pedestrian crosses, it had neither been respected nor enforced.

Threat

“These unauthorised shops pose a threat to not just the pedestrians but the vehicles that ply on these roads. There are even points where the roofs of such illegal shops protrude onto the road, forcing the vehicles to take a sudden drift to the right side and raising the spectre of accidents,’’ he said.

A joint survey carried out recently identified over 230 wayside encroachment in and around the Kottayam town.

Meanwhile, the MVD also sought to enforce lane discipline norms on the major roads including the Main Central Road and the National Highway to bring down the accidents.

Interceptor vehicles would be deployed at different locations for the purpose and stern action would be initiated against the heavy vehicles including the KSRTC buses violating the norm.

“Majority of the accidents in Kottayam have taken place due to violation of the lane norms, especially by the heavy vehicles. While the drives will be imposed fines in the first offence, suspension of licence and prosecution will follow in case of repeated offences,” said an official.

Latest victim

The latest victim of road accidents in Kottayam was a 38-year-old school teacher, identified as Bijimol of Ettumanoor.

The accident took place on Saturday night when the two-wheeler she rode was hit by a KSRTC bus from behind.

Bijimol’s husband Jomon and their two-and-half-year-old daughter Elizabeth, who were riding pillion on the two-wheeler, sustained injuries.