MVD readies 7-point scheme to catalyse city entry of buses from Goshree isles

A stakeholder meeting to be held wherein bus routes through the city would be discussed

There seems to be light at the end of the tunnel for commuters from the densely populated Goshree islands who had been demanding the city entry of 80 private buses from the isles that terminated their trips at High Court Junction, with the MVD readying a report on the long-overdue project.

The demand dates back to 2004 when the trio of Goshree bridges were inaugurated, during which time a total of over 200 buses linked the isles and areas such as N. Paravur and Guruvayur with High Court Junction. Over the years, their numbers steadily declined to 120, and the pandemic resulted in about 40 more buses withdrawing from the route.

Many of them termed the service as financially non-viable due to curbs placed on entry of buses from the isles into the city and since more and more commuters began banking on private vehicles and auto-rickshaws.

Seven-point programme

The report readied by the Ernakulam RTO on behalf of the MVD, details legal aspects that have to be surmounted to enable city entry of the buses. It also lists a seven-point programme on how to effectively implement the scheme to enable buses from the isles to operate along city routes and to suburban towns like Thripunithura and Kakkanad.

MVD sources said that a stakeholder meeting will be held shortly, as part of the seven-point programme, wherein bus operators and others are expected to discuss routes through which the buses can operate in the city. Legal aspects like operating through the Pallimukku-Aluva corridor, which is covered by a dozen schemes, too ought to be discussed, to prevent undue litigation. This would be followed by issuing of a draft notification and a Government Order.

The Transport Minister Antony Raju had earlier this year directed Transport Secretary Biju Prabhakar to seek legal opinion and submit a report, soon after National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) submitted a study report based on a passenger survey that it carried out.

Speaking about the development, K.N. Unnikrishnan, Vypeen MLA said the government had accepted the NATPAC report, in principle. “The Transport Commissioner ought to submit a comprehensive report, based on which a clear picture would emerge,” he added.

Official sources said the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA) are expected to finetune the process to catalyse the entry of the 80 buses into the city. This is crucial to prevent clash of timings with over 500 buses that now operate in city routes.