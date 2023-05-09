MVD meet today to decide date for penal action

May 09, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A meeting of senior officials at the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD), to be chaired by Transport Minister Antony Raju, on Wednesday is likely to take a call on the date from which legal notices are to be issued for traffic violations detected by the newly installed artificial intelligence-driven automated number plate recognition cameras across the State.

The MVD started issuing challans for traffic violations detected by the new system a few days ago, which an officer says is part of an awareness drive suggested by the government before penalising the violators.

At present, the notice carries only the details of the offence . No identity details and photos of the violation are included in order to avoid court litigation. However, once the awareness drive is over, the notice will have all details, including the photograph of the traffic violation.

The meeting is expected to discuss allegations raised in connection with the awarding and execution of the project. The government, which installed 726 AI-enabled cameras across the State, will decide whether to start penalising the violators from May 20 as decided earlier. The controversy related to the project also forced the State to enforce it slowly.

Meanwhile, the MVD has asked truckers, including owners and drivers, to update their address details, in case of changes, on the website of Sarathi software of the department. The move follows detection of dangerous driving by truckers along the Cherthala-Walayar four-lane National Highway stretch.