MVD inspects tourist vehicles at Paliyekkara toll plaza, Kodungalloor 

Violations like powerful headlamps, laser lights, smoke machines detected

The Hindu Bureau Thrissur
October 07, 2022 19:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A day after the Vadakkanchery accident that claimed nine lives, the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) has started checking tourist buses for rule violations.

As part of a Statewide raid, tourist vehicles were inspected at the Paliyekkara toll plaza and Kodungalloor in the district on Friday.

Buses which transporting fans for the ISL match in Kochi and those on tourist trips were inspected.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Violations included illegal fittings like powerful headlamps that block drivers’ vision, laser lights for decoration, smoke machines, air horns and music systems with loud speakers.

Fines were slapped for violations. Operators had been asked to remove extra lighting and sound system from the buses soon after completing the trip and to report to the MVD office, the officials said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app